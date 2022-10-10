Mumbai court extends Sanjay Raut's custody till October 17 in Patra Chawl scam case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | File

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday extended Shiv Sena leader's custody till October 17 in connection with Goregaon's Patra Chawl land scam case.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl.

Patra Chawl land scam case | Judicial custody of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut extended till 17th October pic.twitter.com/ctSgqEzC3N — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Initially, after being in the ED's custody, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, which was extended twice.

ED officials raided Raut's residence in Mumbai on July 31 and, after questioning him for several hours, arrested him on August 1.

