Mumbai court allows Sanjay Raut to renew his diplomatic passport amid investigation of Patra Chawl land scam case

A special PMLA court on Friday allowed Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut to renew his diplomatic passport. Sanjay Raut had filed an application in the special PMLA court demanding the renewal of his diplomatic passport, which was accepted by the court.

Raut and his wife Varsha Raut sought permission to renew their diplomatic passports during a hearing at the Sessions Court in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case on Wednesday. The court had said it will deliver its decision on May 11.

Framing of charges to take place on June 20

Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July 2022, has been granted bail in the money laundering case related to the redevelopment project. In his bail plea, Raut had claimed that the case against him was politically motivated and an example of abuse of power. The framing of charges in the case has been postponed until June 20.

Allegations of abuse of power and political vendetta

Raut's defense team has argued that the charges against him are politically motivated and that the case is an example of the abuse of power. However, the Enforcement Directorate has maintained that the allegations against Raut are serious and backed up by evidence.

Raut's reaction on SC's decision on Shiv Sena row

Sanjay Raut on Thursday reacted on the Supreme Court's decision on last year's political crisis in Maharashtra when the now CM joined hands with BJP to come to power.

"If the 16 MLAs including CM Shinde are disqualified today, then this group of traitors will be finished," Raut told ANI. "The current govt is illegal and formed against the Constitution," he added while speaking to the news agency while noting the SC decision.

On Wednesday, Raut had said the judgement would decide whether "democracy is alive or not" in the country.