Mumbai: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar set to meet Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Thursday

Mumbai: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will come to Mumbai on Thursday and meet Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri at around 1pm.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut informed the same on Wednesday and said that Uddhav Thackeray is in support of Nitish Kumar's efforts to unite all opposition leaders in the country together.