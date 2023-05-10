SC constitution bench to pronounce verdict in Shiv Sena case tomorrow, verdict in Delhi Govt vs LG case to be declared as well

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

The Supreme Court's Constitution Bench will tomorrow deliver two important verdicts. The first pertains to the conflict between the factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde that emerged after the Shiv Sena party rift, resulting in substantial political upheaval in Maharashtra. The second relates to the controversy between the Delhi Government and the Lieutenant Governor over who holds the authority to manage administrative services in the nation's capital.

During the hearing of the same-sex marriage case on Wednesday, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud declared that the verdicts for these cases will be announced tomorrow.

"Tomorrow we have two Constitution Bench judgments to deliver", CJI Chandrachud said. The Chief Justice of India informed Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi that the proceedings for the same-sex marriage case can only begin around noon as it is a "crowded morning" tomorrow.

"Tomorrow is a crowded morning. We have a reference. Then two CB bench judgments we're pronouncing...", the CJI said.

A panel of five judges, including CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice PS Narasimha, presided over these cases. Justice MR Shah, the second most senior judge on the bench, is set to retire on May 15.

