Mumbai: Council points out discrepancy in sanitary napkins machine procurement

Mumbai: BMC has only 1,950 toilets but is procuring 5,000 machines for vending and disposal of sanitary napkins at a whopping price, Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab alleged.

“BMC has given contracts to two Delhi-based companies that do not have any experience of such procurement,” alleged Parab.

The Government E market portal (GEM) shows that the price of each machine is Rs40,000, but the BMC has bought these machines at Rs76,000, he alleged.

The MLC also sought to know on what basis BMC has given contracts to these companies.

“I have RTI information that states BMC has only 1,950 toilets of its own. How can BMC procure 5,000 machines?” Parab asked.

However, state excise minister Shambhuraj Desai countered by saying, “There are a total of 8,173 toilets in Mumbai. BMC didn't receive any response in the first tender. The second time tenders were invited, the company that quoted the lowest price won the bid.”

“There are two machines in the ladies toilet. One is for getting the napkin and the other for disposal. The cost of both the machines goes to Rs80,000 but now BMC has procured a combo machine for Rs76,000,” the minister said.

