Mumbai: Cops thwart Santacruz youth's suicide bid after suicide note goes viral

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police saved a Santacruz youth after he had posted a suicide note on a social networking site which was brought into police notice by one of the citizens. Police immediately got in touch with him and counselled him, following which he changed his decision and apologized in a post.

According to police, an MBA aspirant, who is in his early 20s, had penned down his suicide note on Facebook. In his note, the youth had mentioned that he is living with many worries and bad memories because he is tired of always being strong. The note soon went viral on social media.

One of the users came across this post and shared it with police, after which the details of the post were collected and the youth was contacted using Internet Protocol (IP) address. They counselled him to think of all the good deeds that his family has done for him.

A senior official said, "We reached out to him and counselled him. He said that he was taking the drastic step due to financial conditions and the inability of his family to pay for the MBA course amid the lockdown. After the counseling, the youth changed his mind and apologised for his deeds."

Soon after the post had gone viral, the youth's friends began enquiring if his decision to end life was due to a love affair gone wrong, drawing suspicion on his partner. However, after counseling, the youth cleared the air and said that his love life had nothing to do with his decision to commit suicide.