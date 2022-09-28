Mumbai: Cops on the lookout for Andheri ATM scammers

Skimmer device |

The Amboli police are in search of two scammers for allegedly attempting to steal customers' card data by installing a skimmer device at an ATM in Andheri West.



According to the police, on Monday, when the staffers of a private bank visited the branch's ATM, they spotted a camera near the keypad and a skimmer device installed near the card-inserting slot of the machine. Such devices are installed to steal card data for cloning cards through which cash can be withdrawn by fraudsters.



The bank staff then went through the CCTV footage of the ATM for the past few days and spotted two people trying to tamper with the machine and trying to install some devices.

The matter was then brought to the notice of the police, following which a case was registered on Monday. The police have booked two unknown persons on charges of acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention, theft and attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment.



"Prima-facie, it has also come to light that the criminals had also attempted to hack the machine and hence we have also applied IT Act sections in the case pertaining to the tampering with computer source documents, dishonestly receiving stolen computer resources or communication devices, identity theft, compensation for failure to protect data, downloads, copies, or extracts any data, computer database, or information from such computer, computer system, or computer network, including information or data held or stored in any removable storage medium," said a police officer.



Last month, the police registered a case wherein an unknown cyber-criminal had installed a skimmer device, a camera to record PIN details of the customers and a memory card at an ATM machine of a private bank at Andheri-Kurla Road.

