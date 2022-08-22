Mumbai: Skimmer device, camera found in Andheri ATM to steal customer data; cops launch probe

The Andheri police are investigating a case wherein an unknown cyber-criminal had a skimmer device, a camera to record PIN details of the customers and a memory card installed at an ATM machine of a private bank at Andheri-Kurla Road. The police have seized the said devices which were meant to steal customers card data for cloning cards and suspect that a card cloning racket to be involved behind this act. The complainant had informed the police that earlier as well an attempt was made to install a skimmer device at another ATM of the same bank in Andheri.



According to the police, the complainant works as an ATM operation executive with a security company which is into the business of providing services to the ATMs such as monitoring of the ATMs and informing the control room of the bank if there are any issues related to the ATM. On August 18, around 8:30 am, an attendant of the company informed the complainant that a skimmer like device had been installed at the slot where the customers insert their card in the ATM, situated at Andheri-Kurla Road. The complainant then immediately asked the employee to prohibit anyone from entering the ATM center and reached the spot.



The complainant then found a skimmer device installed at the card slot, a camera placed above the keyboard and a memory card. The complainant then immediately alerted the bank's control room after which the bank's engineer reached the ATM center and said that the said devices were installed in order to steal the customers card data. The complainant then on the bank's instructions, approached the police and got a complaint lodged in the matter and handed over the devices found from the ATM center, police said.



The complainant told the police that earlier as well an attempt was made to install a skimmer device at the bank's Nagardas Road based ATM in Andheri. The police have registered a case on Friday on charges of theft, attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment, penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system, etc and identity theft.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)