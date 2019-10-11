Mumbai: Cops nab 43 in Mira Road bar raids

Bhayandar: Despite recent crackdowns on immoral and vulgar activities, a section of bar owners in the twin-city seem to be unfazed by the police action. This became evident after two more ladies-cum-orchestra bars in Mira Road were found to be involved in such activities late on Thursday night.

Acting on specific information, personnel from the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Thane (rural) police led by API Devidas Handore along with his counterparts from the local police stations raided Hotel Mid-Life and Angel Palace in Bhayandar and Mira Road respectively.

Around 43 people, including bar girls, staffers and soliciting customers were caught from both the shady establishments and were booked under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of IPC and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. As usual, the owners who are the actual beneficiary of the illicit trade, managed to evade the police dragnet and remained elusive till reports last came in.