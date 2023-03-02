Mumbai: Cops guard Vidhan Bhavan for 14-16 hours without any facility including shelter against blazing sun

Representational Image

Thousands of policemen and women have been deployed all around the Vidhan Bhavan at Nariman Point, where the budget session of the Legislature is currently underway. However, they have not been provided basic facilities. Many constables contacted by this reporter said they have to put in 14-16 hours of work without any facility like shelter against the blazing sun.

“We have learnt to adjust,” one of them said on condition of anonymity. Apart from policemen from nearby Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive and Colaba police stations, cops from other police stations like Byculla, Bhandup and Jogeshwari are also posted in the vicinity of Vidhan Bhavan. Personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have also been deployed and security has been beefed up at Azad Maidan where protests are permitted.

The personnel said tents should have been erected all around the Vidhan Bhavan complex to protect them from the harsh sun. “Even chairs are not provided. We borrow them from nearby hotels. We cannot leave our posts even for a second,” a constable complained, adding that lunch is provided by the government, but its cost is deducted from their salaries. Also, no weekly off is granted during the pendency of the session.

The SRPF has been accommodated in the Cuffe Parade barracks where they are provided basic amenities such bunk beds, water, toilets and food, but when asked about the convenience the reply from cops was, “It’s like asking an outstation student about how the hostel food and facilities are. We have to adjust... ultimately we have to serve.”

The government provides the police with a travelling allowance of Rs120 per day. “It has been several months since we have seen our families; and won’t be able to do so for another month,” they stated. “Holi pe bhi bas dusron ki khushi ko dekh ke hamein khush hona hai (on the occasion of Holi, we have to be happy looking at the happiness of others),” one of them said.

Many of the personnel this reporter spoke to wanted their salaries to be made tax free. But all of them, without exception, said despite several drawbacks they will continue to uphold law and order in the city.