Mumbai: Cops bust drug trafficking in Shivaji Nagar, two women arrested

Representational Image

The Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi apprehended two women known for their involvement in drug trafficking in the Mankhurd-Govandi areas. Afsari Sheikh (50) and Rehana Sheikh (45), both residents of Govandi, have been operating in the drug trade for several years without being caught until now.

Despite their unassuming appearance, the women have been actively selling and supplying drugs to customers. Posing as commoners, they would casually carry a plastic bag, giving no indication of their illicit activities. However, hidden within the bag were drugs that they would supply to customers upon order.

Rehana, the primary accused, employed more than 15 women in their drug operation. The syndicate operated by striking "deals" through stolen mobile phones. This method allowed them to evade detection and maintain anonymity.

Drugs, Mobile Phones, and Illicit Substances Recovered

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a search and successfully apprehended the duo. The operation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs, including over 35 mobile phones, 600 illicitly diverted Alprazolam Tablets, and codeine-based cough syrup (CBSC) bottles.

Search for Syndicate Operators Continues

Rehana, known as the primary accused, managed to avoid conducting the business under her own name or using her personal mobile phone, making it challenging for the police to trace her activities. The first information report (FIR) includes sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities actively searching for other individuals involved in the drug trafficking syndicate.