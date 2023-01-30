e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Cops baffled as arrestee running racket of firearms says doesn’t use mobile phone

Mumbai: Cops baffled as arrestee running racket of firearms says doesn’t use mobile phone

As per a tip-off received by the police, the accused, Mohammad Javed Khan alias Kesto, was roaming around in the NCC Malwani Colony area with a pistol tucked into the back of his pants.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

The Malwani Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Sunday for possessing banned firearms, including a pistol and live cartridges. However, what left the police baffled was the arrested man’s narrative of “not owning” a mobile phone and yet managing to run a racket of firearms.

As per a tip-off received by the police, the accused, Mohammad Javed Khan alias Kesto, was roaming around in the NCC Malwani Colony area with a pistol tucked into the back of his pants. A police team was deployed to nab him. Frisking revealed a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. He was arrested and taken in for questioning.

Read Also
Mumbai: Accused arrested with 19 lakh fake currency in Malwani
article-image

After lodging a case for illegal possession of arms, the police interrogated him. It turned out that Kesto has almost 16 criminal cases against him, including robbery, at Malwani, Bangur Nagar, Malad and Meghwadi police stations. But what surprised the cops is that he doesn’t own a mobile phone and yet runs the business of firearms. They searched his and his parents’ houses but couldn’t find anything.

A police officer said, “He has several dealers who he coordinated with from jail but we are not sure who these dealers are.” He added that in cases like this, through technical investigation, they usually spot 'frequent callers' using call data records or mobile location, which is impossible in this case.

Police sources confirmed that he carried a pistol to merely threaten people into compliance. Kesto’s family said they had no idea about his activities even though he stayed two houses away.

He was later produced in court and was remanded to police custody for three days for further investigation.

Read Also
Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi gets death penalty from NIA court
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Panels formed to select Mumbai, Pune varsity Vice Chancellors

Panels formed to select Mumbai, Pune varsity Vice Chancellors

Mumbai airport signboards PIL: HC asks petitioner to deposit Rs 1 lakh to show bonafide

Mumbai airport signboards PIL: HC asks petitioner to deposit Rs 1 lakh to show bonafide

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats tender to run Bhoomiputra Bhawan in Ulwe

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats tender to run Bhoomiputra Bhawan in Ulwe

Pune ranks top in going paperless for power bills

Pune ranks top in going paperless for power bills

Mumbai Shocker! Delivery agent stabbed to death by five armed men

Mumbai Shocker! Delivery agent stabbed to death by five armed men