Mumbai: Cops arrest two vehicle lifters, seize 9 motorcycles

The Tilak Nagar police have arrested two motorcycle thieves and recovered nine motorcycles worth Rs 4.55 lakh from them.

The arrested have been identified as Jitesh Suresh Kalukhe 25, and Arun Matang 24, both residents of Ghatkopar and engaged in catering jobs on part time basis.

According to police, the duo would steal the motorcycles for joyrides. The cops detected nine thefts which included five from Tilak Nagar, one each from Nehru Nagar and Powai and two from some other localities.

They had cases registered against them under section 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at different police stations in the city.

Confirming the arrest, senior police inspector Sunil Kale said, the accused would cut the cables of the motorcycles to get them started without keys. The police traced them with the help of CCTV footage, added Kale.

Being into catering jobs, they would reach home late and hence decided to steal motorcycles to reach home early. After reaching near homes, the duo would abandon the stolen twowheeler, said Kale.

Cops are investigating further to find out whether the duo had committed some more thefts.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:22 AM IST