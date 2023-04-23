Mumbai: Cops arrest 20 overspeeding bikers in Bandra after filmy chase on WEH

After repeated complaints from Bandra residents, especially from Carter Road and Band Stand areas about the rising nuisance of bikers speeding during the night hours, police finally decided to do something about them. On Saturday night, the police, in a filmy style, chased these bikers and apprehended them for violating traffic rules repeatedly.

At around 8.00 pm on Saturday, the police started barricading the entire Bandra reclamation area to stop the bikers. As expected, a group of 20 motorcycles arrived at around 3.00 am from the Western Express Highway. The officers who were deployed at the spot were oversmarted by the bikers, who did not even care for the barricades or the police to stop their vehicles.

Police bring in reinforcements to chase bikers

The police immediately alerted their team and asked them to bring the police vehicles to chase the bikers who were approaching the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

All the police vehicles that were present at Bandra police station and other patrolling points in their jurisdiction came together and chased the bikers in a full filmy style. Before the bikers could enter the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the police vehicles had surrounded them from back and front. They were apprehended and their vehicles were seized for violating traffic rules.

Talking to FPJ, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Paraskar, Zone IX, said, “All the vehicles from Bandra police station chased those bikers and we apprehended them for rash driving under the Motor Vehicles Act. Further probe is on.”

20 held by Bandra police

The accused were identified as Abdul Sayyed, 24, Riyaz Shaikh, 22, Asif Sayyad, 21, Rizwan Shaikh, 24, Guddu Mohammad Shaikh, 23, Shahbuddin Shaikh, 22, Wasim Khan, 22, Firoz Ansari, 33, Shadab Khan, 28, Nilesh Salvi, 34, Shankar Mhatre, 27, Asif Khan, 23, Harsh Rathod, 24, Taukir Shaikh, 28, Prabhakar Pandaram, 19, Mahendra Jaydas, 24, Arjun Jaiswal, 23, Deepak Singh, 28, Irfan Shaikh, 26, and Mohammad Shaikh, 29. All the accused belong to one group of bikers, residents of various places in the city suburbs.

A case has been registered by the police against all the accused under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Read Also Mumbai: Western Railway to run Superfast Special Train on Special Fare between Bandra and Gandhidham