Mumbai: Western Railway to run Superfast Special Train on Special Fare between Bandra and Gandhidham

For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush of passenger traffic, Western Railway will run Superfast Special Train on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus and Gandhidham stations.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, with a view to meet the travel demand during the ensuing summer vacation, Western Railway is running 28 pairs of Summer Special trains to various destinations with 1284 trips. Out of these mainly, 07 pairs of trains cater to the states of Uttar Pradesh & Bihar, while 04 pairs of trains for Delhi & beyond. 07 pairs for Gujarat, 05 pairs of trains are run to Rajasthan, one for North East, while 03 trains are run to South. To cater to the passengers from Surat/ Udhna, 04 pairs of originating special trains are being run. Similarly, 14 pairs of originating trains are run from other stations of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Valsad, Okha etc. Shri Thakur further added that the waiting list of trains are monitored daily on real time basis and additional coaches are augmented in the existing trains from time to time to clear the extra rush, also Special trains will be planned accordingly.

Details of Bandra Terminus and Gandhidham Special train

Train No. 09415/09416 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Superfast Special [20 Trips]

Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 15.50 hrs and reach Gandhidham at 04.15 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 27th, April 2023 to 29th, June 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09416 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Gandhidham every Thursday at 00.30 hrs and arrive Bandra Terminus at 13.05 hrs, the same day. This train will run from 27th, April 2023 to 29th, June 2023.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Samakhiali and Bhachau station in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09415 and 09416 will open from 21st April, 2023 at all PRS Counters and o­n IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special Train o­n Special Fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.