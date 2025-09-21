 Mumbai Cop Uses WhatsApp To Save Stray Animals, Tackles 3,500 Abuse Cases
Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar of Borivali Police Station has taken a personal mission to protect Mumbai’s stray animals. He started by feeding hungry street dogs, which grew into a WhatsApp group called PAL (Pure Animal Lovers) with over 7,000 members.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Mumbai Cop Uses WhatsApp To Save Stray Animals, Tackles 3,500 Abuse Cases | X|@thebetterindia

Mumbai: Mumbai cop Sudhir Kudalkar, a Senior Police Inspector at Borivali Police Station, is doing far more than enforcing the law; he’s working every day to make the city safer for stray animals.

During the pandemic, when the city was locked down and thousands of stray animals were left without food, medical help, or care, Kudalkar stepped up. What began as a small effort to feed hungry street dogs soon turned into something much bigger.

He formed a WhatsApp group called PAL (Pure Animal Lovers), bringing together citizens, animal feeders, lawyers, activists, and rescuers. What started with a few members has now grown into a strong network of over 7,000 people across Mumbai, all working to help animals in distress.

Under his leadership, PAL has become an active rescue network responding to calls, coordinating veterinary care, offering legal support in cruelty cases, and even spreading awareness about animal rights. Kudalkar also made a bold move by transforming part of his own police station into a 24×7 shelter for injured and rescued animals, offering them temporary care until they can be rehabilitated or rehomed.

So far, Kudalkar has handled more than 3,500 cases of animal abuse. These include everything from abandoned pets and injured strays to cases of cruelty that required legal intervention. His approach combines compassion with action, using both police resources and community support to make a difference.

One of his standout rescues involved a 120-year-old turtle that had fallen into a drain and was trapped. The operation gained national attention and earned Kudalkar the title of ‘Hero to Animals’ from PETA India.

For Kudalkar, this work isn’t charity; it’s a responsibility. As The Better India shared in a post on X, “Every stray is family,” and his efforts continue to inspire citizens to stand up for animals who cannot speak for themselves.

