Mumbai Cop Uses WhatsApp To Save Stray Animals, Tackles 3,500 Abuse Cases | X|@thebetterindia

Mumbai: Mumbai cop Sudhir Kudalkar, a Senior Police Inspector at Borivali Police Station, is doing far more than enforcing the law; he’s working every day to make the city safer for stray animals.

During the pandemic, when the city was locked down and thousands of stray animals were left without food, medical help, or care, Kudalkar stepped up. What began as a small effort to feed hungry street dogs soon turned into something much bigger.

He formed a WhatsApp group called PAL (Pure Animal Lovers), bringing together citizens, animal feeders, lawyers, activists, and rescuers. What started with a few members has now grown into a strong network of over 7,000 people across Mumbai, all working to help animals in distress.

Beyond fighting crime, Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar has a special mission—making Mumbai safe for stray animals.



During the pandemic, as thousands of strays went hungry, injured, and abandoned, Kudalkar took action.



What started as feeding dogs turned into forming a… pic.twitter.com/KkiW07OGem — The Better India (@thebetterindia) September 21, 2025

Under his leadership, PAL has become an active rescue network responding to calls, coordinating veterinary care, offering legal support in cruelty cases, and even spreading awareness about animal rights. Kudalkar also made a bold move by transforming part of his own police station into a 24×7 shelter for injured and rescued animals, offering them temporary care until they can be rehabilitated or rehomed.

So far, Kudalkar has handled more than 3,500 cases of animal abuse. These include everything from abandoned pets and injured strays to cases of cruelty that required legal intervention. His approach combines compassion with action, using both police resources and community support to make a difference.

Also Watch:

One of his standout rescues involved a 120-year-old turtle that had fallen into a drain and was trapped. The operation gained national attention and earned Kudalkar the title of ‘Hero to Animals’ from PETA India.

For Kudalkar, this work isn’t charity; it’s a responsibility. As The Better India shared in a post on X, “Every stray is family,” and his efforts continue to inspire citizens to stand up for animals who cannot speak for themselves.