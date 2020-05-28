Mumbai cop loses battle with COVID-19; Twitter mourns demise of 'corona warrior'

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown, people have been urged to practice social distancing and stay home to the maximum extent possible. However, first responders and essential service personnel have been on the frontlines from the very beginning of the pandemic.

Even as several police officials in Maharashtra recovered from the deadly virus on Thursday, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to let people know that one police official had lost his battle with the virus.

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Jagdish Pandurang Pote from Malvani Police Station, who was battling Coronavirus," the police handle wrote.