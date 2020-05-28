Mumbai cop loses battle with COVID-19; Twitter mourns demise of 'corona warrior'

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown, people have been urged to practice social distancing and stay home to the maximum extent possible. However, first responders and essential service personnel have been on the frontlines from the very beginning of the pandemic.
Even as several police officials in Maharashtra recovered from the deadly virus on Thursday, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to let people know that one police official had lost his battle with the virus.
"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Jagdish Pandurang Pote from Malvani Police Station, who was battling Coronavirus," the police handle wrote.
There has been an outpouring of grief on social media since the police handle made the announcement.
"There can be no act more selfless than his and of the others in a similar role. Thank you sir, I hope you #RestInPeace," wrote one Twitter user.
"We as citizens salute you n pray God to Bless your soul to rest in peace," wrote another user.
Some of the social media platform also urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other officials to extend the lockdown in the state.
"RIP . Please take care of your policemen.Provide them with all protective equipments, timely meals,transport and treat them with compassion.They are the lifeline of Mumbaikars," wrote another.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)