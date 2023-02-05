Mumbai: Consumer forum tells local electronics supplier to 'replace laptop's screen or refund ₹ 50,000'

Photo: Pixabay

Mumbai: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Central Mumbai has directed a local electronics supplier to replace the screen of an Apple laptop or refund ₹50,700.

The commission observed that the supplier had failed to prove that the crack on the screen was due to a dent or mishandling of the laptop or it existed even when the machine was first given for repairs.

The order dated December 30, 2022 and uploaded on February 2, 2023 was passed by SS Mhatre, president and MP Kasar, member of the commission on a complaint by M/s Ceinsys Tech Limited against M/s PCSS Solution Pvt Ltd.

The former had used services of the latter for replacement of MacBook Pro 13" and paid ₹50,700 for the same.

No problem detected

An inspection was done, certificate job sheet was generated on the same date. After the defects were fixed by experts, the laptop was returned. The supplier had asked that the machine be thoroughly checked prior to leaving. No problem was spotted and the complainant was given a warranty of 90 days as per policy.

However, new cracks appeared within 35 days post service and Ceinsys approached for replacement. PCSS said that since there was a dent on the machine's back panel, it was not the fault of fixing and that there was no problem with their service. It further said that the new damage was due to the dent which was not there earlier and hence it was the result of mishandling.

Damage was due to dent or mishandling by the person

It was pointed out that this fact was noted in the job sheet. During the hearing, the commission observed that PCSS failed to prove that the new damage was due to dent or mishandling by the person. Calling it a deficiency in service, it directed for a refund, with an additional Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.