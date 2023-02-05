e-Paper Get App
Thane: Man held for ₹3,30,000 jewellery theft at house in Bhiwandi

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
The Narpoli police arrested Himmat Udaysingh Rajput (33) from Rajasthan on Friday. |
Thane: The Narpoli police on Friday, February 3 arrested a 33-year-old man for stealing gold jewellery worth ₹3,30,000 from a house in Bhiwandi.

Kishore Khairnar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bhiwandi said, "The incident took place on February 1 when unidentified persons broke into the house in Purna village. The Narpoli police under Bhiwandi division then registered a case of house-breaking theft against the unidentified culprits and launched a search for them."

Khairnar added, "The police team formed for the investigation under Narpoli senior police inspector Madan Ballal worked on various leads including CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs and arrested the accused Himmat Udaysingh Rajput (33) from Rajasthan on Friday. After a thorough interrogation of the accused, we recovered the entire booty."

