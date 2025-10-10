Mumbai Construction Tragedy: 46-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 13th Floor In Chembur; Contractor, Supervisor Booked For Negligence

Chembur construction worker dies after 13th-floor fall; police book contractor and supervisor for negligence | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident at a construction site in Chembur, a 46-year-old plaster worker died after falling from the 13th floor of a building on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, identified as Yadhappa Balappa Kawali, a resident of Telangana and employed with Rameshwari Enterprises in Mumbai for the past 12 years, lost his life allegedly due to gross negligence in safety measures at the site.

Complaint Filed by Victim’s Brother

According to the Complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Kavali Narsimulu Balappa (57), who works as an electrician in Pune, Yadhappa was carrying out plastering work inside the lift shaft of Deepjyoti Building No. 16, Road No. 13, Subhash Nagar, Chembur, on October 8, around 4:30 p.m. He was standing on a temporary bamboo scaffold along with another plaster worker, Chitalapalli, while two helpers, Devanarayan and Rakesh, were assisting nearby.

Tragic Incident During Work

During the work, one of the bamboo poles supporting the platform suddenly broke, causing Yadhappa to plunge from the 13th floor straight to the ground floor. His co-workers rushed to rescue him and found him unconscious with severe head injuries and heavy bleeding. He was immediately taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Negligence in Safety Measures Alleged

Preliminary post-mortem findings confirmed that the cause of death was shock due to multiple injuries. The complainant alleged that the site lacked basic safety infrastructure such as safety nets and harness belts. The responsibility of providing these safety measures rested with the contractor Ashok Rangani and site supervisor Dilipkumar Jaiswal of Rameshwari Enterprises. Their negligence directly led to Complainant's brother’s death,” the FIR stated.

Also Watch:

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Based on the complaint, Chembur Police have registered a case against the contractor Ashok Rangani and the Site supervisor Dilipkumar Jaiswal under Section 106 and 3(5) of BNS for negligence and failure to ensure worker safety. The investigation is currently underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/