Mumbai: Constable dies of Covid-19, death toll reaches 103 in Police Force

A 40-year-old police constable attached to JJ Marg police station succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. The police constable, Subhash Jadhav, 40, had tested positive on April 18 and had admitted himself in Seven Hills Hospital, but was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on April 22 after his health deteriorated. Jadhav's death marked 103rd COVID casualty in the Mumbai Police force.

According to police, Jadhav, who was attached to JJ Marg police station since four years, was fit and had no comorbidities. On April 19, Jadhav had come to test himself at the state run JJ Hospital after he had been getting fever on and off. While a test at the hospital claimed that he was COVID negative, an RT-PCR test claimed that he had tested positive for the virus. Upon doctor's suggestion, Jadhav did a CT scan, which said that he was highly infected with COVID-19 virus and needed to be admitted immediately.

Subsequently, Jadhav, who is survived by his wife and kids, admitted himself at Seven Hills Hospital, and was in the general ward till April 21. Jadhav, however, developed breathing issues and was shifted to the ICU on April 22 and was put on a ventilator, after which his health deteriorated drastically. On Saturday afternoon, Jadhav succumbed to the virus. Jadhav is the fourth personnel to succumb to coronavirus in the Mumbai police force in the last 20 days taking the toll to 103, including 14 officers.