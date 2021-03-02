Mumbai: Congress spokesperson Raju Waghmare's brother held for rape charges

The Lonavala City police arrested Sunit Waghmare for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Sunit allegedly raped her multiple times after promissing to marry her.

According to her statement to police, in November 2019, Sunit allegedly took her to a hotel in Lonavala to discuss his divorce case with an advocate and allegedly raped her for first time. The FIR copy which is in the possession of the Free Press Journal, the victim alleged that since then Sunit raped her multiple times.

When the victim started stressing for marriage Sunit allegedly said that his wife is not ready for divorce, fed up with repeated denials the victim finally approached Bhoiwada police station and lodged her complaint. The police then registered zero FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(N) (repeated rape), 420( cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The case was later transferred to Lonavala City police since the offences took place in their jurisdiction.