Indore: 15-yr-old gang-raped for 6 days by 2 youths

Mhow (fpns)

A 15-year-old girl was gang-raped for six days by two youths in Sherkund village, who also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. Manpur police have registered a case POCSO Act and IPC sections against the two accused, who are absconding.

Manpur police said one of the accused Ajay Baria of the same village used to harass her saying that he wanted to befriend her. Initially, she had refused but later she agreed after Ajay threatened to come to her house.

He struck up a friendship with her and one day when his parents had gone out of the village, he brought the girl to his house and raped her for three days. Ajay told his friend Vikas Girwal of Malipur village about the incident and Vikas threatened that if the victim did not allow him to rape her, he would tell everyone about the incident. Frightened, she agreed to Vikas’ demands and both friends took turns to rape her for the next three days.

Meanwhile, the girl’s parents grew suspicious by her activities and she revealed the truth to them. They took her to Manpur police station where a case was registered against Ajay and Vikas.