Mumbai: Concrete road works beset with corruption, claims UBT camp leader Aaditya Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: Former minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed that the BMC’s Rs6,100 crore, 400 kilometre road concretisation project, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, is beset with corruption even though work is yet to even start.

The minister demanded to know how much of the project would be finished by May 31, before the arrival of the monsoon.

AT's earlier 10-point letter to BMC Commissioner

This is not the first time that Thackeray has raised concerns about the project. In January he had cautioned that large-scale concretisation of roads in Mumbai may lead to Joshimath-like situation in monsoon. The Sena leader had written a 10-point letter to BMC Commissioner IS Chahal questioning his role in the matter.

On Wednesday he said contracts had been awarded to five companies, “but no one knows which five companies”.

“Work orders have been given in a hasty manner. Contracts have been awarded for higher rates. Three months have passed but work has not started yet,” he said.

“If work has started then let us know where. Does the BMC have any cost escalation clause in the contracts? Is thework order at par basis or on bidding basis?”