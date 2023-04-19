Mumbai: CM’s close aides responsible for halting road works in city, says Aaditya Thackeray | File

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed on Tuesday that most road and bridge projects in Mumbai have been put on hold for the last two weeks due to a lack of gravel supply from regular suppliers.

He claimed that a member of the chief minister's inner circle is pressuring the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to buy gravel from a single contractor, which has raised the price of the material in the city.

"It’s shocking to hear that most road and bridge works across Mumbai are virtually shut due to the lack of gravel supply from regular suppliers for over 2 weeks," he tweeted.

'Clarify the new deadlines for road and bridge construction': Aaditya Thackeray

As projects have been delayed, Aaditya has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clarify the new deadlines for road and bridge construction.

He also stated that critical works such as Lower Parel's Delisle Road Bridge and other road works undertaken by the BMC will not be completed by the May 31 deadline.

"Informally there has been talk that someone from the CM- Corrupt Man’s close circles has pressurised all suppliers to supply through 1 company only, which is why now the cost has gone up more than 50%, will lead to escalation in road/ bridge costs. Crucial works like Delisle Road Bridge and other road works taken up by BMC won’t even be complete by 31st May deadline," he tweeted.

"As the corrupt administration and govt enjoys its share, we Mumbaikars are facing the brunt of their greed. Need @mybmc to clarify on new road work timelines," he added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, had ruled the BMC for the previous 25 years. It has been under administrator's rule since March 2022, when the elected representatives' five-year term expired. The dates for the municipal elections have yet to be announced.