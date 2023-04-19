Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray meets Police chief, discusses issues of Worli BDD chawl and wrong-side driving menace

Aaditya Thackeray interacting with reporters after meeting with Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar. |

Former state minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to discuss the issues of rehabilitation of policemen in Worli BDD chawl and menace of wrong side driving in Mumbai. The former Environment minister was happy with the patient hearing and assurance given by the police chief. However, he avoided making any political comments after the interaction.

Aaditya Thackeray addressed reporters and shared that he had a meeting with the Mumbai Police Commissioner to discuss two important issues.

"Firstly, the project of redeveloping police estates was discussed, with an emphasis on police housing projects in Worli, Mahim, and Marol. The commissioner and some police residents related to BDD also had issues that were discussed," he said.

"Another topic was taking massive action against those driving on the wrong side of the road in Mumbai," Thackeray added.

It was decided that the police would be provided with a nice house of 500 square feet. Despite some people trying to create problems with the contracts, the project would proceed, as it has been stalled for 25 years, the Thackeray scion stressed.

Lastly, Aaditya Thackeray also raised the issue that the police should be reduced in transit, but he stated that he would not talk about politics while standing in a police station.