Mumbai: Commuters use duplicate keys to illegally access locked motor coaches on local trains

Some commuters in Mumbai are reportedly using duplicate keys to travel in motor coaches attached to every third compartment of local trains. These coaches are otherwise under lockdown and strictly off-limits to commuters. Video recordings obtained by this paper show commuters using these keys to unlock the coaches and travel in them before locking them again after alighting from the train.

The motor coach houses a tiny knob in each of these coaches that is connected to the train's brakes and is, therefore, kept locked at all times. Tampering with this knob leads to the crucial electropneumatic brakes not working, rendering the main brakes ineffective. Central Railways officials have expressed concern as only railway employees or policemen have access to the keys.

According to experts, unauthorized entry in the motor coach of local service is not only unsafe for train movement but also dangerous for the offenders. "This is not only unlawful but also dangerous and fatal for the life of such intruders. The department should act firmly to curb this menace, lest some major mishap may occur," said PK Srivastava, retired general manager of South Central Railway and former Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of Central Railway.

Subodh Jain, former general manager of Central Railway, has also pointed out the serious safety hazards that could be caused by unauthorised persons fiddling with the wires or switches in the equipment portion of the coach.

The railways suspect that those who travel illegally in the motor coaches are generally railway employees or government railway police personnel who do not want to travel in other packed compartments during rush hours.

The discovery of people traveling in these coaches with legitimate keys raises serious concerns about the safety of Mumbai's local trains. Railway officials must take immediate action to prevent unauthorized access to these coaches and ensure the safety of commuters.