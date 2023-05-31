Mumbai Coastal Road Project reaches another milestone, 2nd tunnel excavation completed; Shinde-Fadnavis laud officials over achieving the feat

Vijay Gohil

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday visited the site of the ambitious coastal road project. Flanked by BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, the politician duo showed up at the under-construction site as Mavala, a giant tunnel boring machine, achieved a significant milestone and finished tunnelling work at the Priyadarshini Park. On May 30, The FPJ had reported about the project's giant leap.

Shinde-Fadnavis praise the officials for achieving the feat

The Shinde-Fadnavis duo congratulated the engineering consultant team on achieving the feat. Reiterating that the coastal road will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, the CM said, “The coastal road project is one of the important projects for Mumbai from the traffic point of view. For the completion of this project, we have taken fisherfolk communities into confidence and increased the length between the two pillars in the sea (passing from Worli). We have also taken care of the environment.”

MTHL to be connected with Worli Link road

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be connected to the Worli Link road. The remaining Metro work and construction of flyovers will be finished soon, giving relief to Mumbaikars, he added.

Fadnavis said, “I hope this project will help citizens to travel safely. I congratulate the entire coastal road team for finishing this important work.”

About first phase of Coastal Road project

The coastal road’s first phase (a stretch of 10.58km) is being constructed by the BMC from the Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

