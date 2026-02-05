Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Raymond And Jindal Bid To Develop Helipad At Worli Jetty Under PPP Model

Worli Jetty along Mumbai’s Coastal Road is set to host a new helipad under a public-private partnership model | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 04: Two major companies, Raymond and Jindal, have expressed interest in developing a helipad at Worli Jetty along the South Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) (South) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Designed to accommodate medium-class helicopters, the proposed facility will cater to medical emergencies, coastal surveillance and VIP transportation. The selected private partner will share revenue generated from helicopter take-offs and landings.

Proposal follows deputy CM’s directive

The helipad proposal follows a directive from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to assess the site’s potential. A structural review by the Maharashtra Maritime Board confirmed its suitability.

Last year, Pawan Hans Ltd., a public-sector aviation company, also endorsed the Worli Jetty as feasible and logistically suitable for medium-sized helicopters.

Located 120 metres into the Arabian Sea opposite Worli Dairy, the jetty was originally built as a temporary structure during Phase 1 of the MCRP but was retained at the coastal police’s request for surveillance purposes.

Tender floated under PPP model

Nearly a year after the proposal, the BMC floated a tender last month to develop a helipad. A senior civic official said, “Raymond and Jindal have submitted a bid, which is under scrutiny. The bidder offering the highest revenue share will be appointed to develop the helipad.

“The PPP partner must enhance Worli Jetty’s aesthetics, integrate it with the Coastal Road, prepare detailed architectural and engineering designs, and comply with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAQ), and other aviation standards, and other aviation standards. Under the revenue-sharing model, the BMC will receive a fixed monthly payment of Rs 1 lakh plus a share of revenue from helicopter operations.”

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Coastal Road Project: BMC Floats PPP Tender To Develop Helipad At Worli Jetty

Facilities and tenure outlined

According to the tender, the Worli Jetty helipad will improve connectivity for emergency evacuations, support coastal surveillance and national security, aid disaster relief, facilitate VVIP/VIP movements, and serve other public or government needs.

The project will include landing and take-off zones, lighting, navigation aids, supporting infrastructure, safety and firefighting systems, and ground handling and fuelling facilities.

The PPP agreement will run for 15 years, extendable by another 15 years on mutually agreed terms.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/