 Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Promenade Opening Delayed Due To Pre-Monsoon Rains; Now Set To Open In July
Work on the 7.5 km and 20-metre wide much anticipated promenade along the Mumbai Coastal Road has been delayed by two weeks due to recent rains. Now expected to open in July, the Marine Drive-style stretch will feature jogging and cycling tracks, seating areas, green zones, and 20 pedestrian underpasses, creating a vibrant public space along the city’s coastline.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:43 AM IST
article-image
Work on Mumbai’s 7.5-km sea-facing promenade delayed; now expected to open in July | File Photo

The sea-facing stretch between Priyadarshini Park at Breach Candy and the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was slated for completion by June 15. However, heavy rain on May 26 and subsequent showers along the coastline have disrupted progress.

“Work slowed after the May 26 downpour, and intermittent rains have made it difficult to continue tasks like cycle track laying, concreting, and paver block installation. We’re trying to fast-track the work, but it depends on rainfall activity,” said a civic official. The BMC has now set a target to complete the work by June 30.

The promenade will have nine main access points, such as Setalvad Lane, Tata Garden, Mahalaxmi, Lotus Jetty, Haji Ali Juice Centre, Atria Mall, and Madras wadi in Worli. The BMC also has plans to add a stunning new viewing deck along the walkway. While the promenade has been welcomed by citizens, it has also faced criticism for the absence of trees due to its cantilever design.

The BMC clarified that planting trees on such structures is not feasible. To make up for this, Tata Sons is developing a five-hectare central median as part of a larger initiative to create nearly 70 hectares of open space along the Coastal Road. A significant portion of this space will be dedicated to greenery and landscaped areas, while the remaining will feature pedestrian pathways, cycling tracks, and public seating zones.

The BMC has recently appointed Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to develop 53 hectares of reclaimed open space along the Coastal Road. RIL is expected to submit a detailed landscape design, which will be reviewed under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and Supreme Court directives. The project, estimated at Rs. 400 crore, will be fully funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions.

