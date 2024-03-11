Mumbai Coastal Road: Inaugurated Worli-Marine Drive Stretch To Reduce Travel Time By 30 Mins; Check Entry Route, Speed Limits Here

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with both the Deputy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar inaugurated the south-bound corridor of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase 1 (Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road), stretching from Worli to Marine Drive in south Mumbai on Monday, March 11. This milestone marks a major step forward in one of the city's most ambitious infrastructure projects. Last week, CM Shinde personally inspected the ongoing construction work to ensure the project's timely completion.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project, which commenced construction on October 13, 2018, boasts a projected cost of Rs 12,721 crore. The project is set to be completed to its full by May 2024, after missing several deadlines. CM Shinde had earlier this month announced plans for a sprawling central park spanning 320 acres along the Coastal Road, promising a green oasis amidst the bustling cityscape.

Details On The Newly Opened South-Bound Corridor

The newly inaugurated 10.5-kilometre-long stretch represents the first phase of the coastal road's development. Motorists can now traverse this route, accessing the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points and exiting at Marine Lines. The opening of this corridor is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the area, enhancing connectivity and easing commute for residents and visitors. It will benefit in cutting down the travel time from Worli to Marine Drive from 45 minutes to just 10 minutes.

Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road) will be partially opened for vehicular traffic from 11th March & will be open for vehicular movement from 12th March 2024.#MTPTrafficUpdates#MumbaiCoastalRoad pic.twitter.com/80ljgPDYeW — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 10, 2024

To ensure smooth traffic flow and safety on the coastal road, the Mumbai Police issued an official traffic advisory. Vehicular traffic will be permitted on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road and Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Flyover) South Bound, from Monday to Friday, between 8 am and 8 pm. However, stopping vehicles, disembarking or capturing media on the route is strictly prohibited.

Following are the entry & exit points while driving on the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road). #MumbaiCoastalRoad #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/NLNJcS27Qx — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 10, 2024

Details On Entry & Exit Points

Entry and exit points have been designated along the Mumbai Coastal Road, including Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction), Amarsons Garden and Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge).

Entry of following vehicles will not be allowed on the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road). #MTPTrafficUpdates#MumbaiCoastalRoad pic.twitter.com/3m7nexr51m — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 10, 2024

Which Vehicles Are Banned Entry On Coastal Road?

Heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors and other goods carrier vehicles (excluding BEST and ST buses, passengers carrying vehicles) are restricted from entry, while two-wheelers, three-wheelers, animal-drawn carts and pedestrians are also prohibited altogether.

The maximum speed limit on Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road) will be 80kmph, while in the tunnel it will be 60kmph and during turning & entry exit points it will be 40kmph. #MumbaiCoastalRoad pic.twitter.com/WAFgusOtyV — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 10, 2024

Speed Limits On Coastal Road

Additionally, speed limits have been established for different sections of the road, with 80 km/hr permitted on straight stretches, 60 km/hr in tunnels and 40 km/hr at turning points and entry/exit junctions. These measures aim to ensure safe and efficient travel along the Mumbai Coastal Road, enhancing the overall experience for commuters while preserving safety standards.