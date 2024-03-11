 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates First Phase Of Coastal Road Between Worli & Marine Drive
The work on the ambitious project started on October 13, 2018 and its projected cost is Rs 12,721 crore.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

A 10.5-kilometre-long stretch will be opened for traffic in the first phase, an official earlier said, adding that motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries were present when the south-bound corridor of the coastal road was inaugurated on Monday.

The work on the ambitious project started on October 13, 2018 and its projected cost is Rs 12,721 crore.

A world-class Central Park spread over 320 acres will come up along the road, named 'Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road', CM Shinde said last week.

