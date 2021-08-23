Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold key meet to decide on Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold a key meeting with Dahi Handi Coordination Committee today, August 23, via video conferencing in Mumbai.

The meeting was scheduled after several "Dahi Handi mandals" had requested the state government to allow them to celebrate Dahi Handi while keeping the celebrations small scale, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,141 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took its infection count to 64,24,651, while 145 deaths pushed the toll to 1,35,962, the health department said.

A total of 4,780 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. With this, the overall recovery count of the state grew to 62,31,999, it said in a statement.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent.

With 1,67,881 tests conducted on Sunday, the state's overall test count climbed to 5,22,92,131, it said.

At present, there are 53,182 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Mumbai reported 294 cases and one death on Sunday that took its total case count to 7,41,164 and fatality figure to 15,947.

Mumbai division, which comprises the metropolis and its surrounding areas, saw 683 cases and six deaths. It pushed the number of cases in the region to 16,57,144 and death toll to 34,845.

Nashik division reported 586 cases during the day, including 518 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division logged 1,886 fresh cases, including 643 in Satara district. Kolhapur division recorded 765 cases, including 400 in Sangli district, the department said.

Aurangabad division reported 34 cases, Latur division 156 cases, Akola division 20 and Nagpur division 11.

Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur, Yavatmal districts and Akola, Amravati and Chandrapur cities in Vidarbha region did not report even a single fresh infection case.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Positive cases 64,24,651, death toll 1,35,962, active cases 53,182, tests conducted so far 5,22,92,131.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:27 AM IST