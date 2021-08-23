Mumbai: Man who attempted suicide outside Mantralaya dies during treatment

A 48-year-old man who tried to kill himself outside the Maharashtra secretariat here by consuming some poisonous substance died during treatment at a hospital, police said on Sunday.

A police official said the deceased was identified as Subhash Jadhav, a resident of Ambegaon in the Pune district.

Jadhav had come to meet officials at the Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Friday in connection with a land dispute case but was not allowed inside as the entry is restricted due to the COVID-19 norms, he said.

Jadhav then tried to kill himself by consuming some pesticide outside the front gate of the Mantralaya.

Jadhav was rushed to state-run GT Hospital. He was declared dead on Sunday, the official said.

Prima facie, Jadhav had some criminal cases pending against him, the official added.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 08:25 AM IST