Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray responsible for the entire Sachin Waze episode, says Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday held Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray responsible for the entire Sachin Waze episode.

Speaking to the reporters, Patil said, "It is extremely shameful that a police officer who was till yesterday strongly defended by the chief minister of our state has today been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in a terror conspiracy case. Do you (Uddhav Thackeray) even realise that your public statements in favour of a tainted officer have perhaps done irreparable damage to the reputation of our state?"

"I can't really understand why Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had defended Shiv Sainik Sachin Waze this brazenly. Any political party in our democratic setup first pledges allegiance to our constitution and then seeks public support, but here was Shiv Sena supporting those who wanted to harm industrialists and destroy peace in society," the BJP leader said.

He further stated, "There are many questions to which Mansukh Hiren's family and the people of Maharashtra seek answers. Why was Waze being supported to the hilt? Which Ministers, MLAs and political leaders knew of the entire episode and still chose to remain silent? Which police officers knew of it all and remained silent?" "Bear in mind that this is not just a murder case. This is a terror attack case where a police officer has been found involved in the financial capital of the country. The people have full faith in Maharashtra Police, Mumbai Police and the NIA and hope that the true masterminds behind this will be unmasked soon," said Patil here today.

Certain police officers need to focus on reducing crimes especially against women in the state rather than trying to cover up a terror conspiracy or shielding those suspected in murder cases, he added.