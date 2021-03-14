'Very honest and capable officer': Sanjay Raut after NIA arrests Sachin Waze in Antila bomb scare case

Followed by the arrest of the Mumbai cop Sachin Waze by NIA in the Antilia bomb scare case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that he believes Sachin Waze is very honest and capable officer.

"I believe Sachin Waze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It's Mumbai Police's responsibility to investigate the matter. No central team was needed," Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

After grilling Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze for over 13 hours, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) late on Saturday night arrested him in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. He will be produced before the court on Sunday, said the officials.

Sources claim that Waze was apprehended on the basis of his suspicious involvement in the explosive-laden Scorpio car being parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house on February 25. NIA officials claimed that Waze was in constant touch with the car 'owner' Mansukh Hiran, who disappeared on March 4 and hours later found dead in a creek at Mumbra. Sources claimed that there are ‘strong evidence against him.

"We respect NIA but our Police could've done it too. Mumbai Police and ATS are well respected but central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise Mumbai Police - it creates instability in the state and creates pressure on Mumbai Police and administration," Raut added.