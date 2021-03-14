'Very honest and capable officer': Sanjay Raut after NIA arrests Sachin Waze in Antila bomb scare case

Followed by the arrest of the Mumbai cop Sachin Waze by NIA in the Antilia bomb scare case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that he believes Sachin Waze is very honest and capable officer.
"I believe Sachin Waze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It's Mumbai Police's responsibility to investigate the matter. No central team was needed," Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.
After grilling Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze for over 13 hours, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) late on Saturday night arrested him in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. He will be produced before the court on Sunday, said the officials.
Sources claim that Waze was apprehended on the basis of his suspicious involvement in the explosive-laden Scorpio car being parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house on February 25. NIA officials claimed that Waze was in constant touch with the car 'owner' Mansukh Hiran, who disappeared on March 4 and hours later found dead in a creek at Mumbra. Sources claimed that there are ‘strong evidence against him.
"We respect NIA but our Police could've done it too. Mumbai Police and ATS are well respected but central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise Mumbai Police - it creates instability in the state and creates pressure on Mumbai Police and administration," Raut added.
Earlier today, Raut, without mentioning Waze's name, had posted a tweet and wrote, "People may destroy your image, stain your personality, but they can't take away your good deeds because no matter how they describe you, you will still be admired by those who really know you best."
"Waze has been arrested in the offence registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for negligent conducted with respect to an explosive substance (286), punishment for forgery (465), making or possession counterfeit seal (473), criminal intimidation (506(2) and criminal conspiracy (120B) along with relevant sections of Explosive Substances Act," said the officials.
The Mumbai crime branch initially investigated the case before it was taken over by NIA.
The explosive-laden SUV which was found in the proximity of Antilia was in Hiran's possession. From the car, 20 gelatin sticks along with a threat letter addressed to Ambani was recovered.
The case took a tragic turn when Hiran's body was recovered from Retibunder creek in Thane on March 5. On the basis of his wife Vimla's complaint, the ATS registered an offence of murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy against unknown accused. In her statement to the ATS, Vimla suspected Waze's involvement.
Waze who was previously heading the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai crime branch was recently shunted due to the allegation and uproar in the state assembly by the opposition party which were demanding his removal.
(With inputs from FPJ's Sachin Gaad)
