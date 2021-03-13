BREAKING: NIA arrests police officer Sachin Vaze in case involving recovery of explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home Antilia

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the last month's recovery of an explosives- laden vehicle from outside the south Mumbai home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, arrested Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze after quizzing him for over 12 hours on Saturday night, a spokesperson said.

Vaze reached the agency's office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 am to record his statement.

"Sachin Waze arrested at 2350 hrs in NIA Case RC/1/2021/NIA/MUM," the NIA spokesperson said.