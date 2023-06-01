Mumbai: CM Shinde welcomes Japanese collaboration in tourism and agriculture

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the Japanese proposals for collaboration in the fields of tourism and agriculture while stating that it shall further strengthen the Indo-Japanese relations as he met a delegation with Japanese Ambassador Suzuki Hiroshi.

India already enjoys very cordial relations with Japan. Maharashtra is a leading state of India that has a great potential for industries and investment. Japan has new technology while Maharashtra has trained manpower, CM said and added that a lot can change if Japan and Maharashtra come together. “We have demonstrated it with building the Mumbai trans-harbour link and with similar cooperation we can make Mumbai one of the best cities of the world,” Shinde said.

Shinde also suggested that the Japanese cooperation in the sectors of tourism and agriculture too would be very appreciated and shared information on the infrastructure developments made around Ajinta caves under the concept of Buddhist tourism circuit.

While speaking at the occassion, the Japanese Ambassador said that institutions in Japan have identified tourism, agriculture and healthcare as sectors for furthering cooperation between the two countries.

Hiroshi also called upon DCM Devendra Fadnavis. “Japan’s contribution in the state’s infrastructure is very important and the efforts are being made to strengthen relations with Japan,” Fadnavis said after the meeting on Thursday.

