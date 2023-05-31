CM Eknath Shinde: Development of industrial corridors top priority

CM Eknath Shinde | Twitter

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government is committed to rapid development of industrial corridors across the state even as the central committee on the National Industrial Corridor praised the infrastructure development work being carried out in Maharashtra at a review meeting on Tuesday.

“Development of industrial corridors is top on our priority list and we are working hard to ensure all the infrastructure development works in these areas proceed at an enhanced pace,” Shinde said after a meeting.

3 Major Corridors Linked To Maharashtra

Currently, Delhi-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Delhi-Nagpur are the three major industrial corridors that are linked to Maharashtra. Under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Shendra-Bidkin, industrial township AuricCity and Dighi Port Industrial City are the major ongoing projects, while for the Delhi-Nagpur and the Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial corridors, suitable land pockets are being looked at. The Centre provides 49% funds for the development of these centres.

The Union government has allotted 239 plots in various industrial townships across the nation. Of these 200 plots were distributed at Shendra-Bidkin near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the CM said. Thecentral committee expressed satisfaction and praised the state’s initiative in attracting industries.

50 More Industries To Begin Production Soon: CM

Of the 197 plots where distribution has been completed, 150 have been given to industrial units and 47 for residential purposes. Of these 197 plots development work has been initiated on 77 plots and 27 industries have even begun production, the CM said. He added that after the higher infrastructure needs are met in the forthcoming year, 50 more industries will begin production. The industries have got power licences and in a few months the state government will start providing them power at subsidised rates as per policy, he added.