From Maha CM Eknath Shinde to maker of 'Sengol' Vummidi Ethirajulu, dignitaries who attended new Parliament's inauguration

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28, 2023, in the presence of several dignitaries. Who all attended the historic event? Take a look right here.

ANI

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

ANI

Lok Speaker Om Birla

PTI

Vummidi Ethirajulu- creator of the 'Sengol'

Twitter/P C Mohn

Adheenams from Tamil Nadu

ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

ANI

Anurag Thakur, Youth Affairs and Sports minister; Rajnath Singh, Defence minister; Amit Shah, Home minister; and JP Nadda, BJP president; were present for the inauguration

ANI

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the function

ANI

