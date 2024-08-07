Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Directs Expedited Renovation Of Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed that the renovation work at Siddhivinayak Temple be expedited to ensure high-quality facilities for devotees. The aim is to commence the work on Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 7 this year.

A review meeting was held today at the Sahyadri State Guest House to assess the progress of the temple's beautification and facility upgrades. Attendees included Mumbai City District Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Chairman and MLA Sada Sarwankar, former MP Rahul Shewale, Chief Minister’s Additional Chief Secretary Dr. I.S. Chahal, and Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation will allocate Rs 500 crore for the temple's renovation. Presentations were made to the Chief Minister detailing various aspects of the project, including a five-kilometer corridor around the temple, new shops, parking facilities, and improved queue management for devotees.

Chief Minister Shinde emphasized the need to complete technical requirements swiftly and plan the renovation work to begin in time for Ganesh Chaturthi. The project aims to enhance the temple experience with upgraded amenities and improved infrastructure for the growing number of visitors.

According to Sada Sarwankar, Chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust. " The renovation plans include enhanced parking arrangements, seating facilities, and covered areas for devotees during summer and monsoon seasons. Additionally, 98 stall holders will be provided with upgraded stalls for puja items and flowers. The number of CCTV cameras will also be increased to boost security for both domestic and international visitors."

Sarvankar further informed that Presentations were made by three companies on the design and blueprint for the renovation. A consultant will be appointed to finalize these plans, with the Mumbai Municipal Corporation set to initiate the bidding process soon.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde previously announced the temple's overhaul to enhance amenities for devotees. Since then, ongoing reviews have been conducted. The project aims to address the growing number of visitors and improve safety measures. The temple area will undergo significant changes, including the installation of additional protective barriers and improved facilities.

The Siddhivinayak Temple has seen a rise in visitor numbers, necessitating upgrades to existing facilities. Despite previous measures like protective walls, the increasing number of devotees calls for further enhancements, Sarwankar added.