Mumbai: DCM Ajit Pawar Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With NCP Leaders Ahead Of Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls |

Mumbai, July 9: NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar kickstarted a state-wide campaign tour to strengthen the party across Maharashtra by visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. After the party meeting on Monday, Pawar, along with all MPs, ministers, MLAs, and office bearers visited the temple.

"We are seeking the blessings of the people. Shri Siddhivinayak has blessed us with the symbol of victory. Ultimately, people are everything. We are going before them to regain their trust," said Ajit Pawar.

"All good work begins with the blessings of Lord Ganesh, and There is Vinayak Chaturthi today, I have come with my party's MLAs, ministers, and office bearers to seek blessings. Our public meeting is scheduled in Baramati on July 14, so we have begun preparations today," Ajit Pawar said.

On this occasion, NCP National President Ajit Pawar, National Working President MP Praful Patel, State President MP Sunil Tatkare, Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Cooperative Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil, Food and Drug Administration Minister Dhramraobaba Atram and other party office bearers and workers were present in large numbers.

Ajit Pawar party leaders denied the visit has links with the upcoming State Council election. Party leaders are confident with their MLAs and denied any cross voting will be done from their party. There were speculations that MLAs would be kept in a hotel to avoid them from coming into contact with the leaders of MVA.

Read Also NCP Chief Ajit Pawar May Settle For Fewer Seats In MahaYuti Alliance: Sources

A senior leader of NCP denied that the party would keep their MLAs to a hotel. "We don't need to keep our MLAs in a five star hotel. We trust our MLAs. The Mahayuti leaders have a strategy to ensure the victory of all nine candidates.