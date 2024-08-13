 Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Denies Connection Between Welfare Schemes And Assembly Elections, Defends Ram Temple Construction
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed on Monday that the recent announcement of various welfare schemes, including Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, and the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya had no connection with the upcoming assembly polls.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:15 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed on Monday that the recent announcement of various welfare schemes, including Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, and the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya had no connection with the upcoming assembly polls. He said the schemes would run for a long time and the opposition is spreading a fake narrative.

“The opposition is busy targeting the government saying that these schemes are going to be short term, but I want to say that we have earmarked Rs 55,000 crore for the first year. The opposition neither gave women any financial benefits nor is it letting us offer financial schemes. Somebody even went to court but the plea was rejected. We thought of this scheme seven to eight months ago and took some time to design it,” the CM said at an event organised by the Marathi OTT platform Mumbai Tak.

Asked whether the Maharashtra government has resorted to giving financial benefits to women because Hindutva politics did not work during the Lok Sabha polls, Shinde replied, “Hindutva or construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya has nothing to do with elections. Ram Mandir was a matter of faith and devotion, it has nothing to do with politics.”

In an obvious reference to Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said, “People have to understand that the government cannot be run sitting at home. Ever since we took over, we have been out in the field. Whether for the work related to development projects or any work regarding rehabilitation at the site of natural calamities.”

“People and the media should focus on our good work. Look at so many new projects that have taken shape. Projects such as Atal Setu or Samruddhi Mahamarg are going to change the face of Maharashtra. We are very confident that in the upcoming elections, people are going to vote for us and Mahayuti will be back in power in Maharashtra,” Shinde added.

