Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde And DCM Devendra Fadnavis Order SIT For Badlapur Child Abuse Case, Demand Fast-Track Court Proceedings; VIDEO

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered strict action against culprits in the Badlapur children sexual harrasment case. Moreover, Fadnavis has constituted SIT to investigate the case thoroughly.

In response to a serious case of abuse involving two girls at a reputed school in Badlapur East, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken immediate and decisive action. He has warned that institutional heads may face consequences if such incidents occur again and has instructed that a fast-track court be established to ensure strict punishment for the accused. The Chief Minister also discussed the matter with police commissioners and ordered an investigation into whether the Sakhi Savitri committees have been established in schools.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that IG Rank IPS officer Arti Singh has been appointed to conduct enquiry in to unfortunate incident of molestation of 2 infant girls in Badlapur. Chargesheet will be immediately filed and this matter will be heard in the fasttrack court.

Upon learning about the incident, Chief Minister Shinde urgently spoke with Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, emphasizing the need for permanent and effective measures to prevent such occurrences. He suggested that each school install a complaint box for students and parents facing difficulties. Additionally, he stressed the importance of closely monitoring staff members who regularly interact with students, verifying their backgrounds, and maintaining a detailed record of their interactions.

The Chief Minister emphasized that students should be able to report any suspicions or issues immediately to principals, headmasters, or teachers without fear. He also urged school authorities to promptly address and oversee the conduct of their staff, warning that any lapse on their part could result in action against them. Lastly, he called for peace among railway protesters.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the recent tragic incident in Badlapur.

In a tweet, Home Minister Fadnavis stated, "To investigate the unfortunate event in Badlapur, order has been issued of formation of an SIT under the chairmanship of senior IPS officer Arati Singh, who holds the rank of Inspector General of Police. The Thane Police Commissioner has also been directed to submit a proposal to expedite the case in a fast-track court and ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits."