Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 5

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 91.83 percent on Sunday. The water level in the lakes was 98.04 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,29,168 million litres of water or 91.83 percent on Sunday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 98.04% with 14,19,032 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 14,16,216 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.10 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 90.37% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 95.92%, Upper Vaitarna has 80.57%, Bhatsa 92.92%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that moderate rain is likely in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells.

The IMD on Sunday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 14.17 mm, 20.86 mm and 28.08 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.13 metres is expected at 1113 hrs and another high tide of 3.66 metres is expected at 2307 hrs in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.57 metres is likely to occur at 1710hrs today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Clear skies greeted Delhi on Sunday, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day with the sky to remain partially cloudy for most of the day.

Maximum temperature for the day is predicted to rise up to 34 degree Celsius, said the IMD.

Delhi may see light to moderate rain spells from Monday to Wednesday, IMD has predicted.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.2 degree Celsius, one notch below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degree Celsius. The relative humidity on Saturday was recorded at 83 per cent.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:21 PM IST