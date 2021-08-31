Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on August 31

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 88.69 percent on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 96.06 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 12,83,708 million litres of water or 88.69 percent on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 96.06% with 13,90,404 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 14,03,086 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.10 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 86.06% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 93.41%, Upper Vaitarna has 77.08%, Bhatsa 88.90%, Vihar and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

The stock in lakes supplying water to the city has crossed the 88 per cent mark last week. Even as the lake levels have now stagnated since the rain has slowed down, the available water stock is sufficient for the next 330 days. With this, the city may not have to face water cuts this year, civic officials said.

From July 16 to 23, the catchment areas received good rainfall; thus accumulating the maximum amount of water in the lakes. On July 17, the overall water stock in the seven lakes was just 17 per cent. As a result, the civic body was considering announcing a water cut. However, by July 22, the water levels had crossed the 50 per cent mark, followed by 60 per cent on July 24 and 70 per cent on July 28. After a two-week lull, the monsoon picked up pace once again and the water level rose to 82.91 per cent on August 16.

“The 85 per cent water stock is considered to be sufficient. Hopefully, we will not have to face any water cuts. We also have an entire month of September. The water level may cross the 95 per cent mark by the end of September,” said an official from the departments of hydraulics.

However, the civic body will continue to monitor the rainfall and water stock in the lakes till mid-September.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 03:40 PM IST