Mumbai: Clerk in police department demands bribe from constable, held

A 41-year-old clerk working in the Mumbai traffic police department has been caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a constable.

The accused is posted as a senior clerk at the traffic police headquarters at Worli, an official of the Anti- Corruption Bureau said.

The complainant in the case was on medical leave for 476 days. His salary of almost 10 months had been stopped, and the accused had demanded Rs 1 lakh to release it.

When the constable promised to pay him, the payment was released. Later, as he did not pay the bribe, the clerk threatened him that he had the constable's service book with him and will somehow recover the amount.

After the constable approached the ACB, a trap was laid. The clerk agreed to take Rs 60,000 and was apprehended while accepting the money two days back, the official said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.