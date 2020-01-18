Mumbai: Clear sky, cool weather await marathoners today

Mumbai: Runners, lace up your shoes, the weather is in your favour on this Sunday, as the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 gets underway. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that minimum temperatures are likely to drop between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

“Runners will find the weather feasible, as temperatures will be well below normal. Due to northerly winds, the chill will prevail for the next two to three days,” said an IMD official.

Sunrise is at 7.15am, just when most marathoners would have crossed the Bandra-Worli sea link and the sky is also expected to be clear. “It will be a pleasant day for the runners, as compared to last year. The minimum temperature is expected to be 3 to 5 degrees lower this year,” he said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of private weather forecaster Skymet, said, by 11 am, temperatures would 22 to 24 degrees Celsius. For half-marathoners, the temperature part will be under control. “It will affect the slower marathoners, who must be prepared for higher temperatures and be well-hydrated as they return to Marine Drive," he said.

Wind is an important factor across the route, most of which is along the sea, especially Marine Drive and the sea link. Wind speed is expected to be about 10-18kmph, with gusts which can peak at 25 kmph from the north.