Mumbai: Cleaner Dies After Dumper Reverses Into Him In Kashimira; Sand-Laden Vehicle Topples Into Drain

Cleaner Dies After Dumper Reverses Into Him In Kashimira |

Mumbai: A 40-year-old cleaner lost his life in a freak mishap, after the sand-laden dumper reversed into him in Kashimira during the early morning hours on Wednesday. According to the police and fire brigade personnel, the incident was reported from Mangal Nagar located in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira at around 4 am.

The deceased cleaner who has been identified as- Vijay Shankar Rathod (40)- a resident of Naigaon was signalling the driver to help him move the vehicle in reverse direction in order to unload the sand.

However, the driver-Ramesh Hemlu Rathod (45) apparently failed to judge the distance while reversing and rammed the vehicle into Rathod. After hitting Rathod, the driver lost total control and the vehicle toppled into a drain as the cover-slab over it caved-in.

The dumper being pulled out of drain. |

Rathod, who had already suffered serious injuries due to the knock, slipped into the drain and came under the truck and apparently lost his life due the heavy weight on him. The fire brigade personnel from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) immediately reached the spot and pulled out Rathod’s body and the dumper from the drain.

While Rathod was reported dead on the spot, the driver was booked by the Kashimira police under sections 304 (a) for causing death due to negligence, 279 (rash driving on a public way), 337 and 338 (for causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

However, the accused driver who was taken into custody was yet to be formally arrested so far. Police Sub Inspector-S. Palwe is conducting further investigations into the case.