Uttar Pradesh: Mother-Son Run Over By Dumper Truck In Kaushambi, Horrifying Video Of Accident Surfaces

Kaushambi, February 1: A dumper truck ran over a mother-son duo after ramming into their motorcycle in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. The horrifying incident, which took place around 9:50 PM on January 31. A CCTV camera captured the entire accident and a video has surfaced online. While the man sustained minor injuries, his mother received serious injuries on head and knees.

A man was riding his bike with her mother as pillion rider. In the video, a speeding dumper truck is seen hitting them near Osa intersection in the Manjhanpur police station limits. Due to the strike by the truck, the mother-son duo falls off the motorcycle. The truck is seen running over them in the video.

Injured Woman Rushed To Hospital

The bike rider survived with minor injuries. However, her mother was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital. The Kaushambi police reacted to the news of the accident and said: "The injured person was sent to the district hospital for treatment, other necessary action is being taken."

घायल को प्राथमिक उपचार हेतु जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया, अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — KAUSHAMBI POLICE (@kaushambipolice) February 1, 2024

It remained unclear if any case was registered or the dumper truck driver was arrested in connection with the incident. The identities of injured persons were not immediately known.